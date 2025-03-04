Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving reportedly suffers season-ending ACL injury

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL in his left-knee, according to multiple reports, an injury that would see him miss the rest of the season.

Irving went down during his team’s defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, with his left knee bending awkwardly as he attempted a layup.

Despite needing help walking, Irving stayed on the court to shoot two free throws. The 32-year-old, though, was clearly in a lot of pain and was seen grimacing throughout. He left the game after shooting the free throws and would not return.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas Mavericks for comment on his reported injury.

The injury will be a major blow for the Mavericks who have been relying on Irving’s brilliance – the nine-time NBA All-Star has averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.

It’s also the latest bit of heartbreak for the Mavericks and their fans in what has been a stunning 2025. The team made waves last month when it traded superstar Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The main part of the return in that deal, star forward Anthony Davis, was forced out of the Mavericks’ lineup shortly after becoming part of the team by injury.

After news broke of Irving’s reported injury, Dončić posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, with a caption saying: “You will come back stronger mi hermano (my brother).”

Irving’s decision to take the free throws on Monday shows the sort of determination and resilience that the Mavericks will now likely be missing for the rest of the season.

Fans, though, would have be worried about Irving’s health after watching replays of the incident which led to the injury.

The guard was seen driving to the basket in the first quarter and seemed to lose his footing after being knocked off balance. His left leg then appeared to buckle as he fell to the floor in pain.

“It seems every time we get close to getting somebody back, someone goes down,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Monday. “We’re running out of bodies here.”

Irving has the option to play another year in Dallas with the contract he signed back in 2023, but he could also decide to opt out and hit the market ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

The Mavericks fell to 32-30 for the season after their latest defeat and will play the Milwaukee Bucks next on Wednesday. They are currently holding onto the final play-in spot in the Western Conference in their bid to make the playoffs a year after making the NBA Finals.

