Couple arrested on suspicion of trying to board American Airlines flight in Miami without authorization

(CNN) — A couple were arrested at Miami International Airport over the weekend on suspicion of forcing their way onto a restricted jet bridge and pushing two people while trying to board a flight, CNN affiliate WSVN reported, citing authorities.

Rafael Seirafe-Novaes, 40, and Beatriz Rapoport De Campos Maia, 29, had been denied boarding on Sunday because they were late to their American Airlines flight to Mexico, WSVN reported, citing the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects disregarded “no trespassing” signs and ignored commands from a ticketing agent, forcefully entering the restricted jet bridge, according to arrest reports obtained by WSVN.

The pair pushed two people, and Rapoport De Campos Maia threw coffee at them, according to the arrest reports.

Cell phone footage shared on social media shows law enforcement arriving and taking the couple into custody. During the arrest, Seirafe-Novaes “resisted without violence,” pulling his arms away, according to one of the arrest reports.

The couple were arrested on preliminary charges of battery and trespassing, and Seirafe-Novaes also was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting an officer without violence, according to the arrest reports. They were released from jail Monday on bond, WSVN reported.

In an interview with CNN affiliate WFOR, Rapoport De Campos Maia denied throwing coffee on anyone, and said the coffee fell.

“The lady that said that I threw her coffee is a … liar,” the woman told WFOR. “The coffee was in my hand and just fall apart.”

CNN is trying to determine whether the couple have legal representation.

CNN has sought comment from Miami police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

American Airlines confirmed to CNN that law enforcement was called to the gate of Flight 2494, set to depart from Miami to Cancún on Sunday, after two passengers became “disruptive.”

“Acts of violence are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation,” the airline said in a statement.

