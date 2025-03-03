Wildland fire buring in southern El Paso County; Pre-evac warning issued

EL PAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a wildland fire burning Monday in southern El Paso County, near Boca Raton Hts. and La Questa Dr., according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO).

According to EPCSO, a pre-evacuation warning has been issued for Cactus Creek Ranch. Anyone in this area should be prepared to leave.

Fire crews confirm that they are near Midway Ranch Road and Cactus Creek, though they don't have any estimates on how many acres are impacted.

Source: Sky View Drone Services LLC, Travis Lavely

Across Colorado, areas have been under High Wind Advisories and Red Flag alerts. High wind and dry weather can make for particularly difficult and dangerous conditions in the event of a fire.

A KRDO13 crew nearby saw plumes of smoke.

Source: KRDO

One viewer reported that smoke was visible off I-25 near mile marker 120.

Details are limited at this time as this is a breaking news situation, but this article may be updated.