WATCH: CSFD works grass fire near Valley Hi Golf Course

Published 3:03 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) crews worked a small grass fire on Monday afternoon. The fire was just south of Valley Hi Golf Course.

Areas across Southern Colorado are currently in a Red Flag alert due to high winds and dry conditions. Burning is currently prohibited as fire risk is high.

CSFD says this latest fire was nearby Circle and Fountain. Thankfully, a representative with CSFD says crews got the grass fire under control, and it was considered very small for the department.

Celeste Springer

