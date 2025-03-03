Serena Williams becomes part-owner of the expansion WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — Tennis legend Serena Williams is adding a new title to her illustrious portfolio: WNBA team owner.

The WNBA’s Toronto Tempo, an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026, announced Monday that the 23-time grand slam champion is the newest part of the team’s ownership group. She joined an ownership group that is led by Larry Tanenbaum, the chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” Williams said in a statement. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

As a part of her role in the new Toronto organization, Williams will be involved in future jersey designs and merchandise collaborations. She studied design early in her career and has long been a fixture on the fashion scene throughout her storied career.

The WNBA is expanding to 13 teams this season with the addition of the Golden State Valkyries as the league enjoys new heights of popularity. In 2026, the Tempo and a yet-to-be named franchise in Portland, Oregon, will be the 14th and 15th teams, respectively, to join the league. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert previously has said she hopes to have 16 teams by 2028.

“Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world” Tanenbaum

said in a statement. “She’s earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for – we couldn’t be more honoured to have Serena in our court.”

Williams’ long and glittering career has seen her win 23 grand slam singles titles. She’s amassed nearly $95 million in career winnings.

She told CNN’s Amanda Davies last year that owning a WNBA team has long been a priority. She is a minority owner of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Angel City FC, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL, and she owns a part of the Miami Dolphins along with her sister and fellow tennis legend, Venus Williams.

“I absolutely would be (interested). With the right market, I would definitely be super interested in that,” she said to CNN at the time, acknowledging the “moment” that women’s basketball is having after a successful NCAA tournament that broke all kinds of viewing records.

Even before she moved away from tennis, Williams’ company Serena Ventures had invested in 66 startups, including 16 unicorns – companies valued at more than $1 billion. She has also sought to champion traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs – 78% of the startups in which Serena Ventures had invested were started by women and people of color.

And as an experienced investor, Williams told Davies that women’s sports are “an overly safe bet to me when it comes to investing.”

“There is no risk (factor),” she said. “Women’s sport is exciting, women are exciting to watch. What’s the difference? … I think that even more people watched the college women’s basketball than the men. So I think that people are realizing that is exciting to watch.”

