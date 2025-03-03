Selena Gomez’s Oscars look was made with over 16,000 drops of glass

By Taylor Nicioli, CNN

(CNN) — Selena Gomez is no stranger to old Hollywood glamour, having wowed awards season with a succession of stunningly chic retro-inspired outfits.

At Sunday’s Oscars, the “Emilia Perez” star opted for another classic look, arriving on the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder custom Ralph Lauren number with an impressive detail: over 16,000 drops of glass and hand-sewn Rosemont crystals arranged into a lattice pattern. The dress was made by a team of 12 Italian artisans who airbrushed the glass to achieve a pink ombré finish that shimmered with each movement.

Gomez completed the look with a peachy nude lip and a wavy bob, as well as a dazzling diamond choker and drop earrings.

The star’s stylist, Erin Walsh, told E! News that the pair were looking to channel “movie star magic” and were inspired by Sophia Loren, one of Italy’s most famous actresses. Gomez and Walsh even consulted the Hollywood icon’s former tailor while planning the look, the stylist revealed.

On a glamorous night at LA’s Dolby Theatre, the standout look was one of several that were dripping in sparkling embellishments.

During a performance for the Academy’s “James Bond” tribute, Doja Cat sparkled in a custom Swarovski gown made using over one million crystals. Lily-Rose Depp wore a plunging custom lacy black halter dress by Chanel that featured about 191,000 embroidery elements, including black sequins, crystals and pearls. And Ariana Grande, whose stunning Schiaparelli gown — recently seen on the label’s Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture runway — came alive with over 190,000 crystal sequins, rhinestones and cut beads.

Gowns in blush pink shades were also trending on the evening’s carpet.

Gomez arrived at the award show with fiance Benny Blanco in tow, before co-presenting the Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature categories alongside Samuel L. Jackson. Her film “Emilia Perez” was nominated for 13 Oscars, including Best Picture, but only saw two wins — for Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña) and Best Original Song (for “El Mal”).

The actress has been among the 2025 awards season’s best-dressed. Just last week she appeared at the Screen Actors Guild awards in a romantic Celine gown, and at January’s Golden Globes, she described her light blue Prada gown as “Cinderella meets Jackie O” to E!.

