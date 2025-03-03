Pueblo County, Colorado Springs under Red Flag Warning; Burns prohibited

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Due to high winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures, Pueblo County officials say the area is under a Red Flag Warning.

Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, is also under the warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Red Flag Warnings mean that the area could be at particular danger if a fire were to break out due to winds.

Pueblo County Officials say no burning is allowed during this alert.