Not even an earthquake could shake the sparkle inside the Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — After the last Oscar is presented at the Academy Awards, Hollywood’s actual parties begin and the annual Vanity Fair soiree is the most glam among them.

It’s the kind of environment where you might mistakenly bump into Doja Cat – who delivered a knockout performance as part of the James Bond medley at the awards show earlier in the night – and be reminded that, oh yeah, mythic figures (to me, anyway) like Beck or Sarah Paulson are actually real people who eat and drink. There’s so much going on, stars such as Camilla Cabello can take a moment to sit on the sidelines and just people watch.

The crowd late Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills was a Google image search of famous faces on overdrive, with attendees as varied as Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber; Jon Hamm and Bowen Yang; Lil Nas X and Connie Britton.

An ethereal Megan Thee Stallion floated among guests in a revealing deep green gown with sheer everything and feather appliqués that added to her flight-like quality. Between her and the various dress trains, like the one belonging to the stunning Cynthia Erivo, attendees took extra care not to step on or snag the fabulous fashion.

The deliberately ‘70s vibe at the red carpet photo call – with its distinct hues of ochre, cantaloupe and peach – filtered into the main space, which had a dance floor tucked in the back that eventually got bumping.

Just as the party was entering full swing, a 3.9 earthquake hit nearby North Hollywood, but you wouldn’t have known it within the fete – there was no indication that anyone felt a thing, as the crowd that included Zoe Kravitz, Seth Rogen, Justin Theroux, Danielle Brooks, Christina Ricci, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak and Kelly Rowland hobnobbed while the bass pumped.

Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne communed for a meeting of old friends, which to the casual observer looked like an “Orange is the New Black” mega-reunion. (Lyonne was also near her brilliant costar Clea DuVall and from the 1999 gem of a queer film “But I’m a Cheerleader.”)

Couples including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Ben stiller and Christine Taylor and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were seen together, and it must be said that official Oscars correspondent and social media ambassador and “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield were spotted catching up at the bar. (Maybe there’s reason enough to still be stanning them??)

Even though she didn’t win a trophy at the awards that preceded the party, Demi Moore – who attended with all three of her daughters – was a divine-like presence who took the “you shoudla wons!” with her usual flawless grace. She even received a crazy “Substance” fan dressed in the unmistakable yellow coat made famous by her character Elisabeth Sparkle with an inviting smile and light conversation about her allegorical horror film’s groundbreaking Oscar nods this year (full admission: that crazy fan was this writer).

As the soirée unfurled past midnight, the ambiance took on an even more carefree air, with Oscars host Conan O’Brien – while minding his famed bouffant – remarking that it was nice to be done with the job at hand. But much like the party he was at, Conan pulled it off with charm and elegance.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.