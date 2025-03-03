Karla Sofía Gascón praises ‘fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel’ in playful response to Conan O’Brien’s Oscar joke

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Karla Sofía Gascón’s tumultuous award season came to a close at Sunday’s Oscars, but the “Emilia Pérez” star is seemingly grateful for the experience.

In a post on Instagram, the actress thanked members of the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for nominating her in the best lead actress category and inviting her to the ceremony.

“I really enjoyed it, very entertaining and fun, especially your fabulous host Jimmy Kimmel, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien,” she wrote, referencing a joke delivered by the show’s actual emcee, Conan O’Brien.

During his opening monologue, O’Brien made reference to the offensive social media postings that derailed Gascón’s historic Oscar campaign, saying: “Karla, if you are going to tweet about the Oscars, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

A source told CNN last month about Gascón’s plans to attend the ceremony despite the backlash.

On Sunday, Gascón did not appear to be seated near her “Emilia Pérez” co-stars but she was photographed speaking to Selena Gomez at one point. Typically, the cast of nominated films are seated close together.

In the wake of Gascón’s resurfaced tweets, “Emilia Pérez’s” director Jacques Audiard condemned her, while co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Gomez had to address the scandal in interviews.

A source familiar with the film’s Oscar campaign previously told CNN that Netflix had distanced itself from Gascón to try and salvage the movie’s overall chances.

“Emilia Pérez” won two Oscars from 13 nominations. Saldaña won the best supporting actress award and the film also won for best original song.

Gascón said in her post that she “loved hugging so many friends and colleagues” at the ceremony and congratulated the winners, including Saldaña.

“Thank you ‘Emilia Pérez’ for teaching me so many things,” she concluded.

