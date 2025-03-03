Disney’s biggest cruise ship yet will take its maiden voyage later this year. Here’s what awaits guests

By Karla Cripps, CNN

(CNN) — Disney Cruise Line is now putting the finishing touches on its biggest ship yet, and the company has just released new details on what awaits guests on its maiden voyage later this year.

With a gross tonnage of 208,000 and capacity for around 6,000 passengers, the 1,122-foot-long Disney Adventure will feature seven themed “lands” and a few Disney firsts.

But US-based travelers hoping to experience the new vessel will have to take a long flight first. Round-trip journeys will embark from Singapore, making the Disney Adventure the cruise line’s first ship to homeport in Asia.

These trips will be short — there are primarily 3- or 4-night voyages on offer. And there are no ports of call. According to the cruise line, “Disney Adventure cruises are designed to be a destination at sea.”

Gourmet dining, Marvel styling packages

So what can guests expect to do with all that time onboard?

The seven themed lands include the Disney Imagination Garden, Marvel Landing, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay and Disney Discovery Reef.

Avengers-themed attractions in Marvel Landing, on the upper deck, will include the Ironcycle Test Run, an 820-foot-long rollercoaster on which guests will test-drive Tony Stark’s “Ironcycle” prototype on high-speed circuit suspended up to 30 feet above the upper decks.

Meanwhile, Toy Story Place will feature a water play land featuring characters from the famed Pixar film. San Fransokyo Street is where guests can find the Big Hero Arcade and its immersive Hiro Training Zone.

A variety of state-of-the-art stage shows and entertainment will be on offer in multiple spaces, including the Walt Disney Theater and the Disney Imagination Garden.

Among the Disney Cruise “firsts” revealed in recent weeks is the Marvel Style Studio. This is the place for guests to go get hairdos, makeup and clothing inspired by famed characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Thor.

And it’s not just for kids. Adults are invited to enjoy the Marvel styling packages as well, and during certain periods the salon will be transformed into an adults-only lounge.

There will also be a version of Disney’s famed Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Kids aged 3-12 can choose from a variety of makeover options, including looks inspired by their favorite Disney princess.

Staterooms and suites on the Disney Adventure will feature special touches from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar and Marvel. At the high end of the luxury scale are two “Frozen” themed Concierge Royal Suites, each of which will come with a living room, dining area with bar, large main bedroom, kids’ room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and a large verandah with a private whirlpool.

As for dining, there will be a lot to choose from, including two entertainment restaurants, two animated restaurants, two gourmet restaurants and a variety of themed restaurants.

Passengers might struggle to sample all of the offerings given they’re only on the ship for three or four nights. To remedy this, Disney Adventure will offer the cruise line’s “rotational dining” concept, which guarantees guests enjoy at least three distinctly Disney dining experiences during their voyage.

Setting sail on December 15

The Disney Adventure ship was originally going to be for another cruise line.

The Global Dream was being built by MV Werften for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, but the shipyard and its parent company went bankrupt in early 2022.

Disney acquired the incomplete cruise ship later that year, with German shipbuilder Meyer Werft brought in to finish the build.

Now nearly complete, Disney Adventure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 15 2025 from Singapore. As per the partnership between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, it will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for a minimum of five years. Guests can now book their journeys through September 2026.

Travelers heading to Singapore from the US East Coast for the cruise could also tick off a box on many people’s aviation wishlists along the way — experience the world’s longest non-stop commercial flight.

Taking between 18-19 hours on average, the record-breaking flight between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport covers more than 9,500 miles. That gives you plenty of time to rewatch all your favorite Disney classics — or “Avengers: End Game” six times. Coming from the West Coast? The flight to Singapore from Los Angeles International Airport takes around 17-18 hours and covers a distance of 8,770 miles.

Meanwhile, Disney’s push into Asia’s growing cruise market isn’t stopping in Singapore. In 2029, the Oriental Land Company, which owns Tokyo Disney Resort, will launch a Disney cruise ship in Japan.

