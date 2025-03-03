Colorado lawmakers respond to Ukrainian President’s heated meeting with Trump: ‘Colorado continues to stand with Ukraine’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Friday, millions of Americans watched live as a high-stakes meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy escalated into a heated shouting match between the two leaders.

The meeting on Feb. 28 was intended for the presidents to sign an agreement giving the U.S. access to Ukrainian mineral resources – but that was before mounting tensions erupted into Trump and Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being "disrespectful" toward the United States.

In an unprecedented moment in Oval Office history, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy for his handling of the war, falsely blaming him for starting a conflict that was actually sparked by Russia's Vladimir Putin when he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Following the bombshell moment, some Colorado leaders are reaffirming their support of Ukraine, calling Trump and Vance's behavior "dangerous" for both nations.

In the meeting's aftermath, Gov. Polis issued that the state of Colorado cut off all diplomatic and financial connections with Russia and Russian-owned businesses.

Polis has previously met with President Zelenskyy, and donated hundreds of ballistic helmets and a surplus of body armor to Ukrainians on the front lines in 2022.

Gov. Polis released the following statement:

“In Colorado, we support freedom and we will not cater to a brutal Russian dictator who is no friend to America, our interests or future. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of their country is critical for their freedom, the future of the Ukrainian people and important for American global safety and national security. America plays a crucial role in supporting our international allies and protecting democracy abroad, Colorado continues to stand with Ukraine.”

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet also released a statement, saying that Ukraine has "earned a debt of gratitude from the entire free world," and that "rolling over to Putin will embolden other dictators around the world."

“Every time President Trump opens his mouth, including with his lack of self-control in the Oval Office today, he weakens Ukraine’s bargaining position, and ours, and makes the world more dangerous," the statement read in part.

"And for the record, every time I’ve sat down with President Zelensky, he has begun and ended our meetings by thanking the American people for our support," Bennet said in the statement. "He has thanked the U.S., President Trump, and former President Joe Biden in public an innumerable number of times."

Read Sen. Bennet's full statement here.

Senator John Hickenlooper also responded to the meeting, writing on X, "Ukraine is a democratic ally fighting for their very existence against a Russian invasion. Attacking our ally instead of Putin is reckless and dangerous."

