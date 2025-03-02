Mia Love, first Black Republican congresswoman, faces worsening cancer prognosis, daughter says

By Kristin Chapman, CNN

(CNN) — Former US Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican, faces an increasingly grave prognosis as her condition has worsened while fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to her daughter.

Posting to her mother’s X account Saturday, Love’s daughter, Abigale Love, said that she and her mother’s team have decided to prioritize being with her and keeping her comfortable at this time.

“Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing,” Abigale Love said.

In May, Love appeared on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” to explain her 2022 diagnosis with glioblastoma brain cancer, or GBM. People diagnosed with GBM typically have just a year-and-a-half to two years to live, with only a 10% chance of survival after five years, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Love told Tapper she began receiving immunotherapy every three weeks since August 2023 as part of a clinical trial at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Love discussed her hopeful outlook despite her then-prognosis of 10-15 months to live – which she has since surpassed – and how her Mormon faith has helped her persevere.

“I was looking for a cure in my faith and in science,” she said. “Funny thing is, my patriarchal blessing said you will have a long and prosperous life, a rich and rewarding life, so long as you decide to remain in public service.”

Love, who is 49, represented Utah’s 4th Congressional District from 2015-2019. She later joined CNN as a political commentator and was a rotating guest on ABC’s “The View.”

Love offered a message of hope on Facebook last year to others who may be facing similar conditions.

“I recently shared details of my cancer journey with my friend Jake Tapper. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but I share it because I want my journey to give others hope,” she said.

“Whether you are facing a cancer diagnosis yourself, or fighting a different battle, there is hope! For me, that hope comes from my faith and my family. Both have been a source of immeasurable strength, peace, love, and support. Every day, I thank God for my life and a family who give that life beauty and meaning.”

On Saturday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox sent well wishes on social media, saying, “Mia Love has served Utah with integrity, and her strength and grace continue to inspire us. Our hearts are with Mia and her family during this difficult time. Utah stands with you.”

