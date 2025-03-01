Skip to Content
Palmer Ridge advances to 5A Sweet 16

By
New
Published 9:00 PM

Palmer Ridge is in the Sweet 16!

The Bears took down Summit, 50-35, in round 1 of the 5A state tournament.

Palmer Ridge will face Green Mountain on March 5th.

Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

