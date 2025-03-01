Microsoft outage leaves thousands of users without access to email and apps

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Tens of thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with the e-mail service on Saturday afternoon.

Microsoft 365, which manages services such as Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, posted an update to X at 5:01 p.m. ET that it had “identified a potential cause of impact and have reverted the suspected code to alleviate impact.”

Although reports of an outage were primarily for Outlook, Microsoft said that “we’ve confirmed this issue is impacting various Microsoft 365 services” and is monitoring systems for recovery.

Microsoft did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Users on X posted that Xbox services, which are owned by Microsoft, were also having issues. Reports reached DownDetector as early as 3:30 p.m. ET and peaked around 4:00 p.m. at more than 37,000 issues.

“Even using the Authenticator app for Outlook results in an error message due to the current outage,” one X user posted.

Users have experienced off-and-on issues with Outlook in recent weeks. The software company has previously experienced massive global outages, which took more than a few hours to resolve, in 2023 and 2024.

On November 26, Outlook and Teams services were restored after more than 24 hours of technical delays.

