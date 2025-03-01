Skip to Content
Doherty advances to Sweet-16

By
Published 10:48 PM

The Doherty Spartans suffocating defense was too much for Rock Canyon to handle.

Doherty won a defensive slugfest, 35-29.

The Spartans improve to 18-6 overall, and will face Valor Christian in the next round.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

