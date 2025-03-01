Doherty advances to Sweet-16
The Doherty Spartans suffocating defense was too much for Rock Canyon to handle.
Doherty won a defensive slugfest, 35-29.
The Spartans improve to 18-6 overall, and will face Valor Christian in the next round.
