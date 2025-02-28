Skip to Content
Highlands Ranch minister found guilty of sexually assaulting his daughter

today at 1:57 PM
Published 2:51 PM

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) - The 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office says a jury has found a Highlands Ranch minister guilty of sexually assaulting his own daughter.

According to the D.A.'s office, Richard Merskin, 42, was convicted of sexual assault on a child under the age of 15 by a person in a position of trust. Prosecutors said the assaults were a pattern of abuse.

“The victim, her sibling, and her mother showed incredible strength when they testified. Justice would not be possible without their bravery in speaking up and bringing the defendant’s actions to light,” said 23rd Judicial District Deputy DA Abby Hegarty in a release. “Justice was served,” added Chief Deputy DA Danielle Jaramillo.

According to the district attorney's office, Merskin was a minister with The River in Highlands Ranch.

Officials say sentencing will take place on May 16th. Merskin faces a minimum of 8 years in prison and a maximum of 48 to life.

