Fact check: 33 times Zelensky thanked Americans and US leaders

By Daniel Dale, CNN

Washington (CNN) — During a remarkably combative Oval Office meeting on Friday, both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he was insufficiently thankful.

“You have to be thankful. You don’t have the cards,” Trump said, adding a bit later, “You gotta be more thankful.”

“Have you said thank you once this entire meeting?” Vance asked.

Trump might have been referring to Zelensky’s posture toward Trump in particular, as Vance appeared to be. But as their heated exchange with Zelensky reverberates around the world, it’s worth noting that Zelensky has thanked the United States on numerous occasions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 – expressing gratitude to Trump and President Joe Biden, to members of Congress from both parties, to US defense companies and their employees, and to the American people.

After Zelensky left the White House on Friday, he wrote on X: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

Here are 33 previous examples of Zelensky thanking or expressing gratitude toward the United States, its officials or its people for their support. This is not a comprehensive list. Notably, we did not review Zelensky’s many domestic remarks in Ukrainian.

January 21, 2022, on X: “Thank you @POTUS for the unprecedented (American) diplomatic and military assistance for (Ukraine).”

July 1, 2022, on X: “I commend US historic decision to provide UA with new security assistance package, including modern air defense systems. Thank you @POTUS for your continued leadership and support of UA in its fight against the aggressor. Together towards the victory!”

August 19, 2022, on X: “I highly appreciate another (American) military aid package in the amount of $775 million. Thank you @POTUS for this decision! We have taken another important step to defeat the aggressor. (Ukraine) will be free!”

December 21, 2022, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President. Of course thanks bipartisan support. Thanks Congress. And thanks from our, just, ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans. I really appreciate.”

December 21, 2022, address to US Congress: “Now, on this special Christmastime, I want to thank you, all of you. I thank every American family which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people. I thank President Biden and both parties, at the Senate and the House, for your invaluable assistance. I thank your cities and your citizens who supported Ukraine this year, who hosted our Ukrainians, our people, who waved our national flags, who acted to help us. Thank you all, from everyone who is now at the front line, from everyone who is awaiting victory.” And: “Financial assistance is also critically important, and I would like to thank you, thank you very much, thank you for both financial packages you have already provided us with and the ones you may be willing to decide on.”

September 21, 2023, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President, so warm and strong words to all the Ukrainians from you. Thank you. Thank you, appreciate – I’m glad to meet you…Thank you for the invitation. Our regular dialogue is proof that our countries are really, truly allies and strategic friends. And we greatly appreciate that vital assistance provided by the United States to Ukraine to combat Russian terror, really terror.”

September 21, 2023, address at the National Archives: “There is not a single soul here today who would not care what happens to freedom. And there is not a soul in Ukraine that does not feel gratitude to you, America. To you – the people who help us not because you have to, but because your heart cannot let you do otherwise. Thank you. That is humanity. This is what makes us Ukraine. That’s what makes you America.” And: “Thank you, America!”

November 20, 2023, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, US Congress, and the entire American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

November 23, 2023, on X: “On behalf of all Ukrainians, Olena @ZelenskaUA and I wish all Americans a happy Thanksgiving. We thank you, the people of America. We know how many of you sincerely sympathize with our struggle and wish Ukraine victory. We saw how many of you took to heart the illegal and unprovoked attack on Ukraine and felt that it was also an attack on your values. Thanks to American support and global leadership, millions of Ukrainian lives have been saved. Ukraine is grateful to you!”

December 6, 2023, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

December 11, 2023, on X: “I met with leaders of US defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land.” The post included a video clip from a Zelensky meeting with US defense industry executives, in which he said, “I want to thank you, all of you, and your partners, and of course please pass from me messages to your workers, people who really work – and they did a lot for Ukraine.”

December 11, 2023, speech at the National Defense University: “I want to start by saying thanks to (Defense) Secretary (Lloyd) Austin. A huge man, big friend of Ukraine. Thank you very much for your – personal – no really, thank you for your personal leadership during this time, for supporting us, supporting Ukraine, and defending all free world. Chairman (Charles Q.) Brown, thank you for your vision and support. And special thanks to (Navy) Secretary (Carlos) Del Toro and (Army) Secretary (Christine) Wormuth, for all your invaluable support to the Ukrainian Navy and Army. Thank you very much.” And: “I thank you, America, for your support.”

December 12, 2023, joint press conference with Biden: “I’m glad to be here and personally thank you and tell you how Ukraine values what we’ve achieved together defending life and freedom.” And: “And we’ve shown no – no Russian missiles can overdo the powerful American Patriot systems. Thank you very much.” And: “First, air defense and destroying Russian logistics on Ukraine’s land. Mr. President, thank you very much for your supporting – supporting us and in these areas – like our victory in the Black Sea.” And: “Today’s discussions in the White House and in Congress, across both parties and both chambers, with the Speaker were very productive. And I thank you for the bipartisan support.” And: “Thank you very much, Mr. President. Thank you, America.”

January 16, 2024, on X: “I met with @SecBlinken to thank the United States, President Biden, Congress, and the American people for their unwavering support and leadership in supporting Ukraine.”

March 12, 2024, on X: “I thank @POTUS Joe Biden, his administration, Congress, and the American people for the $300 million military aid package that addresses Ukraine’s immediate needs for artillery, antitank weapons, and air defense.”

March 20, 2024, on X: “Today, I hosted National Security Advisor to @POTUS @JakeSullivan46 for a meaningful and focused meeting. I am grateful to the United States for supporting our country and people. It is vital that American leadership in protecting international order remains firm.”

April 20, 2024, on Telegram and X, after Congress passed a bill to provide additional aid to Ukraine: “Thank you, America!”

May 24, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, U.S. Congress and its both parties, as well as the American people for the new military aid package announced today.”

June 7, 2024, meeting with Biden: “Thank you so much, Mr. President. First of all, thank you so much for your significant support – you, your administration. We’re very thankful from all Ukrainians to your military support, financial support, humanitarian one. And, of course, it’s very important…It’s very important that you stay with us. This bipartisan support with the Congress – it’s very important that in this unity, the United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine. Like it was during World War Two, how the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe – and we count on your continuing support and standing with us shoulder to shoulder. Thank you so much.”

June 13, 2024, joint press conference with Biden: “Mr. President, thank you, your team. I would also like to thank the United States Congress for their support — both parties, both chambers. Thank you. And thanks to every American heart that does not betray freedom and supports us.”

June 13, 2024, message to Ukrainians: “Importantly, the agreement with the United States now stipulates support for Ukraine both during wartime and in peacetime. It is truly long-term. We have the same vision of peace – peace that is just for our people. Thank you, President Biden, thank you to both parties and chambers of Congress, thank you, America!”

July 3, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, both parties in Congress, and the entire American people for today’s military aid packages.”

July 4, 2024, on X: “Thank you, America. Thank you to every American heart that beats in solidarity with brave Ukrainian hearts fighting for independence. I wish the United States and all Americans strength, unity, and unwavering belief in the triumph of good over evil, liberty over tyranny, and life over terror. #4thOfJuly”

July 9, 2024, address at Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute: “Mr. (Mitch) McConnell, I am grateful for your firmness in defending freedom, and for your visits to Ukraine to see how important it is to win, to win now. To prevail over the Russian war and terror.” And: “And all these steps would strengthen us – as today’s exceptional decision of the US and partners to provide Ukraine with additional five Patriot air defense systems and dozens of others, and prioritize air defense interceptors for Ukraine. Ukrainian people are grateful for that. Thank you so much!”

July 11, 2024, meeting with Biden: “And I’m grateful to you; your team; your administration; of course, Congress – both parties, both chambers; and all Americans – for their vital and your strong support of Ukraine and Ukrainian people.”

July 11, 2024, on X: “We appreciate President Joe Biden’s decision to strengthen our air defenses with five new Patriot systems and dozens of other systems. This strong decision will help us combat Russian terror. I’m grateful to President @POTUS, his team, the administration, Congress – both parties, both houses – and the entire American people for their vital support of the Ukrainians. Together, we are saving lives of our people.”

July 21, 2024, on X: “Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical…We will always be thankful for President Biden’s leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war.”

September 6, 2024, on X: “I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, both parties in Congress, and the American people for the security assistance package announced today.”

September 22, 2024, remarks at ammunition factory in Pennsylvania: “You said that 400 people work here. But I wanted very much to come here and thank you; 400 people saved millions of Ukrainians, because of the result of your work. I am very thankful. Just from ordinary Ukrainians to you.”

September 26, 2024, meeting with Biden: “Mr. President, thank you for your strong support, for the decisions that are helping us protect Ukraine, Ukrainians, our hope. We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side from the very first moments of this terrible Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail.”

December 7, 2024, on X: “I had a good and productive trilateral meeting with President @realDonaldTrump and President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace. President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel for organizing this important meeting.”

January 10, 2025, on X: “I spoke with @POTUS and expressed my condolences over the devastating wildfires in California and the tragic loss of lives…I also thanked him for the unwavering support of Ukraine’s independence and for the vital role the United States has played in uniting the international community.”

February 12, 2025, on X: “I had a meaningful conversation with @POTUS. We long talked about opportunities to achieve peace, discussed our readiness to work together at the team level, and Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries. I am grateful to President Trump for his interest in what we can accomplish together.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.