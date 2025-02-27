USAFA investigating cheating on test involving nearly 100 cadets

UNITED STATES AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced Thursday that it is investigating potential violations of the academy's honor code during a weekly knowledge test.

The USAFA said nearly 100 cadets have admitted to either cheating or tolerating cheating. Those who have admitted to violating the honor code have punitive sanctions and rehabilitation actions, and the academy will hold accountable any other cadets identified during the investigation, a press release said.

“The honor code is foundational to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the character necessary

of warrior leaders,” said Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent.

“Everyone at our Academy must live and enforce the honor code.”