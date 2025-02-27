El Paso County deputies assist FBI and ICE on arrest of previously-deported felon

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced that its deputies assisted the FBI and ICE Thursday morning in the arrest of "a non-US citizen and previously deported convicted felon."

The EPCSO said 46-year-old Rene Alvar Cejudo-Moicas was arrested at an address in Fountain. After being deported, he had since returned to the US and was assuming a false alias and using a false New Mexico driver's license.

The sheriff's office said a federal arrest warrant had been issued for Cejudo-Monicas for violation of immigration statutes. A search warrant had also been obtained for his residence for evidence of identity fraud and illegal entry into the US.

According to EPCSO, Cejudo-Monicas' criminal history includes sexual assault of a child and possession of narcotics. In 2003, he was convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to one year in the Colorado Department of Corrections. In 2006, he was convicted of possession of Schedule 2 narcotics and sentenced to eight years. In 2012, he was deported as a felon by ICE.