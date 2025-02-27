Del Taco closes all locations in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Del Taco has closed all locations in Colorado.

KRDO13 visited the locations in Colorado Springs Thursday and found the letter shown above taped to the door of one of the restaurants. The letter says that as of Feb. 27, 2025, all Colorado Del Taco locations are closed until further notice.

KRDO13 reached out to an attorney for Del Taco, as well as the VP of Investor Relations, to inquire about the reason behind the closures, and we are awaiting a response.