Colorado wolves tracked further east to Teller, Fremont, and Park Counties after latest wave of reintroductions

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A month after Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) completed its second wave of wolf reintroductions, relocating 15 wolves from British Columbia to Colorado's Eagle and Pitkin counties, the agency is tracking wolf movement as far east as Teller County.

A newly released wolf activity map, which shows collared wolves' movement from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25, reveals they've traveled significantly across the state since the last activity map was released – going as far west as the Utah state line and as far east as Teller, Park, and Fremont Counties.

The map highlights the watershed areas that the wolves have explored, meaning that wolves weren't necessarily present in the entire highlighted area shown on the map.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

According to the activity map, a wolf was tracked moving east to a watershed that consists of Teller, Park and Fremont Counties – near the same area a lone female wolf was tracked exploring in January.

At least one wolf also roamed through Mesa County watersheds, which touch the Utah state line. It's not the only state line the wolves were tracked to – they also were seen traveling up to the Wyoming state line in Jackson County.

CPW said the collars they use to track the wolves record a position every four hours. Once four locations have been recorded, that data is transmitted via satellite to biologists. Though it allows CPW staff to see where the wolves have been, it can't tell them where they are at any current point in time, the agency said.

In total, Colorado is now home to 29 gray wolves.