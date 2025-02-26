Wildlife officials encourage eating invasive nutria to control populations

By Robert Desaulniers

SALEM, Ore. (KEZI) — For National Invasive Species Awareness Week, U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are letting folks know that nutria, a large invasive rodent visually similar to beavers, are edible.

Nutria are large rodents native to South America that look similar to beavers, but are slightly smaller and have a long, rat-like tail instead of a wide, flat tail. USFW officials said nutria were brought to the United States for their fur similar to beaver pelts, but after a population escaped captivity in the 1940s they have spread throughout the country, crowding out native species. USFW officials said nutrias’ nonstop munching and burrowing can destroy plants that keep marshes stable, leading to erosion, loss of habitat, and seriously damaged wetlands.

USFW officials urge folks to “Save a Swamp, Sauté a Nutria.” Apparently, when cooked, their meat has been compared to rabbit meat or the dark meat of a turkey. In Oregon, nutria are considered unprotected nongame wildlife, and so can be trapped or shot without the need for a license, and cannot be relocated if trapped. Some cities prohibit the discharge of firearms within their city limits, so residents are urged to research their local regulations before hunting the rodents. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said traps can be baited with sweet potatoes or carrots, but extreme care should be taken once a nutria is trapped as they can be aggressive and dangerous.

