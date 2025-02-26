Steel City Music Showcase returns for 2nd year in Downtown Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Steel City Music Showcase is returning to Downtown Pueblo for a second year.

According to event promoters, the 2025 event will feature more than 40 artists from Pueblo and beyond. This year will feature a stronger mix of artists, additional stages, and a two-day celebration of music and community in Pueblo’s historic downtown.

Promoters said the Steel City Music Showcase is a celebration of Pueblo’s rich culture, creative talent, and strong sense of community. The event offers a platform for local and regional performers to shine while drawing attention to the city’s vibrant cultural identity.

Tickets are available now. Day passes are $25 and weekend passes are $45. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.steelcitymusicshowcase.org. The event happens April 11-12.

Stages will be located at Union Bella Plaza, Presley’s, La Favorita, Gold DustSaloon, and Neon Alley. The 2025 artist line-up is listed below.

Cody Cozz • Marfa • 2MX2 • Beasts of No Nation • DOGTAGS • Graham Good & The Painters •Horse Bitch • Inaiah Lujan • Just a Feeling • Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille • Thirteen Plagues •Diskount Vodka • Kellen Goode • Angela Perry • Darcy Nelson • Arrari • E J R M • Broth • Ipecac •Last Reel Hero • Mallorie Cordova • Mariachi Diamante • Merch • Mineral Palace • Morgan j CoxMusic • Mr. Knobs • Panpsychism • Rhythm & Reverie • Sonic Vomit • Steve Dey • Tensas & TheMourners • The Canary Initiative • The Stilts • Plus more to be announced