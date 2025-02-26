Sierra rolls in the Class 5A playoffs
The Sierra girls basketball team rolled over Dakota Ridge 57-22 in the Class 5A playoffs on Wednesday night. Shetara Roebuck scored 25 points for the Stallions. Sierra will play Green Mountain on Saturday.
