The Pine Creek hockey team advances to the Class 4A semifinals
The Pine Creek hockey team defeated Stanley Lake 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night. As the Eagles advances to the state semifinals. Connor Bohl scored two goals for Pine Creek.
The Pine Creek hockey team defeated Stanley Lake 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night. As the Eagles advances to the state semifinals. Connor Bohl scored two goals for Pine Creek.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.