Medical marijuana dispensary allowed to open next to children’s day care, with Florida law overriding more restrictive Miami-Dade code

By Heather Walker, Daniel Cohen

Florida (WSVN) — A medical marijuana dispensary — opening right next door to a day care. Parents are concerned — but the dispensary’s CEO says they have a right to be there.

Parents picking up their kids from this day care, became worried when they saw a medical marijuana dispensary moving in next door.

Andrea Diaz/parent: “Really, really concerned because I do want my child to be as safe as possible.”

The dispensary is called Fluent Cannabis and it shares a wall with the daycare.

Andrea Diaz: “I would feel the same about any other kind of adult product or adult store.”

Marlo Planas is the co-owner of Stop & Play: Drop-in Childcare and School — which has been at this location in Northeast Miami-Dade since 2022.

Marlo Planas/co-owner: “We speak to hundreds and hundreds of parents. No one has come to us and said that they feel comfortable with having a dispensary next door.”

People involved with the daycare wanted to know if a dispensary is even allowed to be so close to children.

Max Platonov/parent: “My question for the zoning in this area: How are they allowing to build this kind of business next to school, next to child’s daycare?”

According to Miami-Dade County zoning, a medical marijuana dispensary must be at least 1,000 feet from “any child care facility” or school. Florida law says dispensaries must be 500 feet away from public or private schools, but there is no distance requirement from daycares. The wording in that state law prevents the county from enforcing their more restrictive local code — effectively tying their hands.

Marlo Planas: “We do have a kindergarten classroom and it is recognized by the Department of Education. This is where the big question comes in: Is the county going to now also recognize our kindergarten class as an elementary school program?”

The answer — is no. County officials tell 7Investigates: “…Stop & Play is currently only permitted…” with them “…As a daycare facility”, not a school. So the state law requiring a distance of 500 feet doesn’t apply.

Bottom line — Miami-Dade gave Fluent Cannabis the green light to open.

Parents think it’s the wrong decision.

Max Platonov: “This is a school where they’re learning how to read. I don’t want my kid asking me like what cannabis is.”

Maria attento/parent: “I just worry about little accidents happening, gummies falling on the floor and somebody picking it up.”

Marlo Planas: “If there’s an altercation next door, we would have to put our students on lockdown.”

Robert Beasley/fluent cannabis CEO: “I understand the concerns.”

Fluent Cannabis CEO Robert Beasley said his company has taken reasonable safety precautions.

Robert Beasley: “We want to be good neighbors and I think that over time, those concerns will not manifest into reality. We’re not a smoke shop. It’s not a bunch of weed guys over there hanging out, smoking dope. We are a medical enterprise selling a medical product to medical licensed, registered patients.”

He allowed us inside the store to show us the safeguards.

Robert Beasley: “This is the vault, so it’s a secure vault.”

Not only is the cannabis locked up — so is the money.

Robert Beasley: “We do not manage large piles of cash as a target for people to come rob.”

Robert said the room has a reinforced steel door, steel mesh in the walls, and 24-hour camera monitoring.

Robert Beasley: “Packaging is all white and bland and plain. Because there’s nothing to attract any type of children or indicate this is a candy in any way.”

The marijuana products are sealed.

Robert Beasley: “Would I send my kids to that day care with the store next door? Absolutely, absolutely.”

But a few parents clearly disagree and say they will leave Stop & Play.

Adeniyi Williams: “I love the school. We love Marlo. My son and my daughter make great friends here. But at the end of the day, I always have to do what’s right by my kids.”

Marlo has this message:

Marlo Planas: “I’m asking the local lawmakers to have this talk with Tallahassee: See why they cannot enforce their more restrictive laws to protect the children of Miami-Dade County?”

It’s a dispensary dispute — where emotions continue to run high.

