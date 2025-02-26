Louis C.K. to headline at Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Louis C.K. will be coming to Colorado Springs as a part of his nationwide tour.

According to tour management, he is set to take the stage of the Ford Amphitheater on Saturday, May 31.

"This follows three consecutive sold out tours (2019-2021), including a historic performance at Madison Square Garden with the first-ever live-streamed comedy show at the iconic venue, drawing in 100,000 viewers," read a press release.

He will also visit the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail as well as Red Rocks in Morrison.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

C.K. has had a tumultuous time in the media. In 2017, several women accused him of sexual misconduct, which he admitted to. A New York Times exposé alleged that he had masturbated in front of associates.

According to ABC News, after the report was published, the premiere of his movie was canceled. He publicly apologized, saying his actions brought pain to the women and his own family.