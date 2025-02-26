Fountain PD arrests 30-year-old on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has arrested a 30-year-old man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children.

According to FPD, Nicholas Loyer was arrested Wednesday morning, Feb. 26, following an investigation. He was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the charges of sexual exploitation of children - distribution of material, and sexual exploitation of children - video, moving visual images, motion picture. Both are felonies.

The FPD said Loyer is being held without bond.

FPD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Ryan Sauter at 719-482-4233, or email at rsauter@fountainpd.com.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.