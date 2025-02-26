El Paso County auto-theft suspects arrested on Pueblo County ranch after trying to steal tractor

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested two people Wednesday on the Walker Ranch after they attempted to steal a tractor while eluding law enforcement.

The PCSO said the pair were wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle out of El Paso County.

According to the sheriff's office, 25-year-old Brandt Boden and 26-year-old Aleeyah Niknami, both of Colorado Springs, were in a stolen vehicle heading south on I-25 early Wednesday morning but abandoned the vehicle on the highway north of Pueblo and began walking west through the prairie.

At about 10 a.m. the PCSO received a report of a man matching Boden's description driving a tractor through a fence on the Walker Ranch. When a member of the Walker family approached, the pair walked off.

With help from the Walker family and BNSF railway police on a side-by-side, deputies were able to locate Boden and Niknami and take them into custody. Boden is facing several felony charges. Niknami was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is also facing several other charges.