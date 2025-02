COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working a structure fire off 2051 East Kiowa Street.

According to CSFD, the fire is in the ceiling of the building.

Just after 1 p.m., the department said there had been no injuries reported and no one will be displaced as a result of the fire.

CSFD says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.