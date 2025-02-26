Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen votes in House while holding newborn son

WASHINGTON (KRDO) - Colorado Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, whose district includes Teller and Fremont Counties, is receiving quite a bit of attention this week after she cast a vote and spoke on the House floor while carrying her newborn son.

The second-term Democrat was on maternity leave after giving birth on Jan. 25 but went back to Washington this week to vote on a budget bill she opposes. Petterson and other female members of Congress have spoken out recently about the lack of accommodations for new mothers.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't given the opportunity to vote remotely after giving birth. But I wasn't going to let that stop me from being here to represent my constituents," Pettersen said.

Pettersen and other women in Congress are hoping to force a vote on remote voting by this spring. Some members have questioned whether remote voting in Congress is constitutional.