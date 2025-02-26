The Colorado College women’s basketball program is a program with Good Vibes

They're one of the nation's best division three college basketball teams. Colorado College finished the regular season with a 23-2 record. A school record for wins. They've won 12 straight games. The program's longest winning streak in almost 50 years, simply put, they can hoop, "At this point we're not surprised. The expectations are just high and we're enjoying it like we welcome it, says Colorado College head coach, Katherine Auguste.

This is a fun team. Maybe they're so fun because of their adversity. They lost some players before the season started, and had a bunch of injuries and yet, here they are, "It was just kind of a come together moment where we were like, this could either go one way or the other and we chose to take it and run with it and use the opportunity to our full potential," says Colorado College guard, Kyle Rowland.

Maybe it's because they're so close. They're good friends but I'd say it's because they all like to dance, "It's going to sound a little silly. We do a lot of musical theater, so Wicked has been part of our pre-game warm up, says Rowland.

But they'll randomly start dancing to anything, "It's spontaneous. Yeah. Before games. Pre game post game practice, walking the halls kind of all the time, says Colorado College forward, Healy Bledsoe.

Zoë Tomlinson adds, "I'm probably the worst dancer on the team. So usually more of kind of a person awkwardly standing on the side. But definitely it has a lot of energy, so a lot of dancing goes on.It's all about the confidence. And we have a lot of confidence."

And they can keep on dancing into the NCAA tournament. "There have definitely been a few moments where I just sit there and I look at this group and I think to myself, like, take a mental picture of this because it is so fun, says Tomlinson.