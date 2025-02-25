Pueblo PD trying to identify card skimmer suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying two card skimmer suspects.

According to the PPD, the two men pictured above worked together to install a card skimmer at a local business. Based on their surroundings in the pictures, the business is a gas station.

The PPD did not identify the business that was targeted.

The PPD said one of the men is believed to have distracted a clerk while the other installed a skimming device on a point-of-sale machine.

If you have any information, contact the PPD at (719) 553-3338 or contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com or call 719-542-7867 (STOP).