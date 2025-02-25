Police investigating after student attempts to bring firearm to Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are investigating after a student at Tesla High School attempted to bring a firearm onto campus.

On Feb. 24 just after 10:30 a.m., Tesla High School's School Resource Officer (SRO) was dispatched to a local hospital to investigate what police called a "suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile."

During the SRO's investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile, who has not been identified publicly, had stolen a firearm from a family member's vehicle and put it in his backpack before heading to school.

Family members who realized the gun had been taken from the vehicle contacted the juvenile and recovered the firearm before he could reach campus.

CSPD said the juvenile has been placed on a mental health hold. The firearm, along with the student's cell phone, was recovered and taken as evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

