Drive Smart Pueblo to offer free car seat checks this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department announced that Drive Smart Pueblo will host a free car seat safety check event.

According to the department, they'll be working alongside the Pueblo Fire Department, Colorado State Patrol, and certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians to ensure car seats are installed properly.

The police department says the event will be at Pueblo Fire Station #4, 2201 Lake Avenue. It will take place on Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Technicians will also be able to tell parents if they have the right car seat based on their child's age and weight, and whether the seat is in the right position.

In January, several new child safety laws went into effect in Colorado. A new law requires children under 2 years of age and less than 40 pounds to be in a rear-facing seat. You can read up on other changes and see the full breakdown here.

