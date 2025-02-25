Custer County Sheriff’s Office siezes 86 animals from commercial kennel

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday, Feb. 24, the Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) seized 86 animals from a "large commercial kennel" in Custer County.

According to the CCSO, deputies served a court-ordered search warrant at the kennel after a citizen complaint was received on Feb. 13, and a subsequent investigation.

The sheriff's office said veterinarians were brought to the facility to examine the animals. Following the examinations, the following animals were seized and taken to care facilities across the region:

- 77 Dogs

- 2 Horses

- 1 Donkey

- 3 Hens

- 3 Cats

10 other organizations assisted the sheriff's office in the operation.

The CCSO said their investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time. The seized animals have all received medical care but are not currently available for adoption.

The sheriff's office said as no charges have been filed, they are not at this time naming the kennel or providing evidentiary photos.

