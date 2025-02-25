CSPD seeks additional info after human bone found on golf course linked to possible match

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A human bone found last May at the Patty Jewett Golf Course has been linked to a possible DNA match, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced.

According to CSPD, they were contacted on May 21, 2024 by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office concerning a possible human bone that was recovered on the Patty Jewett Golf Course. Later analysis showed it was a human femur and DNA testing reveleased a possible match to 55-year-old Donal Gillison, the department said.

According to CSPD, there has been no recorded contact with Gillison since 2016, and the circumstances of the bone being recovered are still being investigated. At this time, there is no indication of foul play based on the physical state of the bones not indicating some type of violence. This, however, does not mean that investigators have ruled out foul play, just that they don't suspect it as of now, the department said.

Several searches of the golf course also did not turn up any other human remains.

CSPD is asking anyone with information regarding Mr. Gillison to call them at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.