Controversial jackpots and suspended courier services: What we know about the Texas lottery jackpot investigation

(CNN) — The investigation into two controversial lottery jackpots in Texas has drummed up questions about the role of online ticketing firms, known as lottery couriers, in the state and nationwide.

This week, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Rangers to investigate two Lotto Texas jackpots involving virtual ticket sales: this month’s $83.5 million prize, and a $95 million jackpot from 2023 won by a group of investors. Both cases, according to government officials, affect the public’s confidence in the lottery.

Critics argue that some couriers can be used to purchase tickets in bulk.

This tactic came under heavy scrutiny after one company – Lottery Now – was used by a New Jersey entity in 2023 to mass-order millions of tickets, leaving the group with a winning ticket and cash prize of $57 million, according to CNN affiliate WFAA.

It has everyday people asking if they can really win via the traditional lottery model.

What is a lottery courier service?

A lottery courier service is an entity that acts as a third party vendor and purchases a lottery ticket on a customer’s behalf, then letting you know if you win and delivering the funds.

“The Courier Service acts as an escrow, holding onto your ticket,” according to Locance, a geolocation technology service company. “Your Courier Service has an office and staff in the states they purchase lottery tickets in, so they are staying compliant with local laws. It is the responsibility of the Courier Service to verify age, location, and funds.”

Courier services are operating in 19 states, according to a report published in 2024 by the Florida Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability.

These courier services are typically operated online or through an app, with the idea of offering a convenient way to play games. Some couriers even offer national lottery games like Mega Millions and Powerball.

Only three states – New York, New Jersey and Arkansas – regulate the courier service industry, according to a 2024 Texas House report. Without those regulations in Texas, couriers aren’t required to obtain a license or permission from the Texas Lottery to operate, the report found.

The Texas Lottery is now moving to ban courier services from operating in the state “to ensure all ticket sales comply with state law and agency regulation as well as to maintain public trust,” Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Ryan Mindell said.

The Texas Lottery Commission has launched an investigation into all courier services operating in the state and has limited the number of lottery terminals allowed to five per retailer, it said in a statement. The commission declined to comment on the investigations when reached by CNN.

A commission meeting is scheduled for March 4 to discuss proposed rules, according to an online meeting agenda.

Pros and cons of lottery courier services

A user review about courier service Lotto.com said the third-party tool helps them play – from the comfort of their home.

“Love this app! I play the lottery from the bathtub. Winning is the ultimate self-care!” the review says.

Purchasing via a lottery courier has two advantages for the customer, said Victor Matheson, a professor of economics at the College of the Holy Cross.

“It allows the buyer to conveniently buy tickets without having to go to a regular lottery retailer, and it also potentially allows out-of-state buyers to purchase tickets in any lottery across the country,” Matheson said Tuesday. “Technically, it really isn’t any different than handing someone some cash and asking them to go to the store and buy some lottery tickets for you.”

But the service can have drawbacks like a fee, legality issues and lack of a limit to how many tickets are purchased, Matheson said.

Courier services contributed to $101 million in lottery ticket sales over the first seven months of the 2023 financial year in Texas, according to the Texas House report.

In New York, one of the states that regulates lottery courier services, companies are expected – once they are licensed – to adhere to the state’s Gaming Commission’s regulations.

Licensed lottery couriers are then subject to financial and anti-money-laundering controls, independent third-party testing, compliance audits and more, according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

What’s happening in Texas

The odds of winning the Lotto Texas are 1/25,827,165. Those odds can be improved by purchasing multiple tickets, and in theory, there’s no limit on the number of tickets one person can buy, according to WFAA.

The winning ticket for this month’s $83.5 million prize was purchased at an Austin retail store through Jackpocket, one of the largest lottery courier services in the country, according to a news release.

A spokesperson for the company, a subsidiary of DraftKings Sportsbook, said its service does not allow for bulk purchasing and places a $600 daily purchase limit for each consumer.

On Tuesday the company said it would suspend its operations in Texas, after the state’s lottery commission moved to ban the overall courier practice – which has been legally permitted but not heavily regulated – amid scrutiny from state lawmakers.

“Despite our proven track record of compliance and commitment to responsible gaming, the Texas Lottery Commission has issued a new policy prohibiting our services, effective immediately. As a result, we are suspending lottery courier operations in Texas,” said Pete Sullivan, SVP of Lottery at DraftKings, in a statement.

Sullivan said Jackpocket has driven over $550 million in lottery ticket sales in Texas since it began its services in 2019, and he hopes to see more clear-cut regulation so that courier services can keep operating. Jackpocket operates in 18 other states.

Another company, Lotto.com, said it has also been operating in the state legally since 2019 and expressed disappointment at the commission’s decision. The company said it’s considering how to proceed. “While we can’t confirm anything at this time, we are cooperating with the Texas Legislature, the Texas Lottery Commission and evaluating our options,” the company said in a statement to CNN.

Texas Lottery Commissioner Clark Smith resigned Friday amid the mounting controversy, the commission confirmed to CNN.

And earlier this month, a class action lawsuit was filed against the former director of the Texas Lottery Commission and several others, alleging fraud, misappropriating funds, illegally selling tickets and manipulating the outcome of lottery games. CNN has reached out to the plaintiffs for comment.

“At best, the lottery commissioners were deliberately indifferent,” Texas state Sen. Bob Hall said in a release Monday. “At worst, they are co-conspirators in the vastest financial crime since Enron.”

CNN’s Ashley Killough, Ed Lavandera, Lex Harvey and Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

