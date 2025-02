COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently working to put out a fire.

Around 7 p.m., crews were sent to the scene of a grass fire near I-25 and Cimarron.

Source: KRDO

As of 8 p.m., CSFD says crews were attempting "burn out" efforts to remove fuel sources from the area. CSFD says no one has reported injuries, and no structures are threatened. They have not released a cause at this time.