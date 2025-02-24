Skip to Content
Stretch of S. Nevada Ave. to close Tuesday night for traffic light installation

A map of the traffic configuration while work is completed
City of Colorado Springs
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:08 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A stretch of S. Nevada Avenue will be closed Tuesday night so crews can install new traffic lights and signage, the City of Colorado Springs said Monday.

According to the city, South Nevada Avenue, between Brookside Street and the Interstate 25 ramps, will close overnight from Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 5 a.m.

The following detours will be in place:

  • Northbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue should take Brookside Street to South Tejon Street to I-25 South Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue.
  • Southbound traffic on South Nevada Avenue should take the I-25 North Connector Road to South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue.

More information on the current road project in that area can be found here: ColoradoSprings.gov/I25Ramps.

The city said drivers can also call 719-385-2022 or email TejonNevadaCorridor@gmail.com with questions.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

