Skip to Content
News

Highway 67 closed near Fremont/Custer County line due to crash

MGN
By
today at 11:18 AM
Published 11:24 AM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Highway 67 is closed Monday morning near the Fremont/Custer County line due to a crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure is eight miles south of Florence, at Mile Point 1. This is a couple miles north of the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 96.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said they awaiting two helicopters and one ground ambulance to transport three patients.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is no indication at this time of when the roadway will reopen.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content