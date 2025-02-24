Highway 67 closed near Fremont/Custer County line due to crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Highway 67 is closed Monday morning near the Fremont/Custer County line due to a crash.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the closure is eight miles south of Florence, at Mile Point 1. This is a couple miles north of the intersection of Highway 67 and Highway 96.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office said they awaiting two helicopters and one ground ambulance to transport three patients.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is no indication at this time of when the roadway will reopen.