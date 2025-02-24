Doctor accused of sexual assault takes deal

By Jeffery Johnson, Adam Roberts, DMM

Click here for updates on this story

CAVE SPRINGS, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — Former Cave Springs endocrinologist Dr. Adam Maass agreed to give up his medical license in exchange for prosecutors dropping sexual assault charges in Benton County.

Maass pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

The alleged assaults happened in March and April 2021 and over the period of 2020 to 2022, according to a criminal information sheet.

He also faces two separate sexual assault charges in Washington County. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well. His next court appearance for those charges is March 4.

The Arkansas State Medical Board suspended his license in 2022 after seven individual complaints of sexual misconduct, but it was later reinstated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.