Colorado Springs Police Department mourns loss of beloved retired K9, Hulk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced with "heavy hearts" the passing of retired K9 Hulk, who died on Feb. 21.

Hulk was a 9-year-old Dutch Shepherd and a "dual purpose" working dog, who was certified in apprehension and narcotics detection. The department said he worked alongside his handler, Officer Weise, for three years, from January 2020 to January 2023.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police K-9 Unit

On Feb. 21, Hulk passed away peacefully, CSPD said, after fighting a brief illness. Officer Weise was by his side.

"Thank you for your incredible service Hulk. You will never be forgotten!" a CSPD Facebook post memorializing Hulk read in part.