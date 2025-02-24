Colorado Springs man arrested for kidnapping, assault after seen strangling woman, putting her in vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – On Sunday, Colorado Springs police said they arrested a man after a witness reported seeing him strangle a woman and put her in a vehicle before driving away.

Just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to Royalty Court after the department received a call from a witness that reported seeing a man strangling a woman before putting her in a vehicle and leaving the scene.

When officers arrived to the scene, they saw the man, later identified as 45-year-old Francisco Aragon, enter a residence, but he refused to come to the door.

CSPD said officers forced their way into the residence to ensure the woman was okay and wasn't in need of medical attention, but the woman wasn't on scene.

Police say they spoke to the family of the woman, who told them that she was okay and was given a ride to a local convenience store. Officers weren't able to get in contact with the woman, CSPD said.

Aragon was taken into custody and now faces charges of kidnapping and domestic violence related second-degree assault