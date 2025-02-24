Ballot question regarding the future of Black Hills Energy will go to Pueblo voters in May special election

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - City council members in Pueblo have voted to put a big question to voters during a special election this May.

The results could steer the future of electric utilities in Pueblo for decades to come as those municipal voters decide whether or not to end they city's longtime agreement with Black Hills Energy.

It comes after Black Hills Energy put in a request for a rate hike in the Steel City.

A big question on the minds of everyone though: how much would such a move even cost?

The director of public works says even the city doesn't know yet, "The study is in progress right now, and we're hopeful that we'll have a good deal of information ready to go in early April, about a month prior to the election," Andrew Hayes said.

Hayes says that is plenty of time for the public to make an informed decision, "It's important, I think, to let this process work itself out and just give us time to be able to put the facts forward as we go forward to this election."

The city of Pueblo recently spent about $300,000 hiring a consultant firm to determine the effects of opting out of their agreement with the energy company.

It's something they have the option to do, but only every 5 years and there's an off-ramp option coming this August.

Black Hills Energy meanwhile has gone out of its way to convince Pueblo citizens that would be the wrong move.

"Officials who can't balance the city checkbook will decide how much you'll pay for electric service. The bottom line is that the vast majority of government utility takeover attempts fail due to the high costs and risk," Black Hills Energy leader, Campbell Hawkins said.

Hawkins says there more failures than successes with government takeovers, "Boulder gave up after spending ten years and $30 million...The takeover is likely to cost up to $1,000,000,000 and Pueblo taxpayers simply can't afford it."

Something to be clear on, a vote from the public is a necessary part of this process.

However, Pueblo city council members maintain that that is all dependent on the results of the cost and feasibility study.