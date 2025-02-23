Sports Extra: A story of love and basketball at UCCS

William Becker does it all. He can score, he can defend, he's clutch and he can do it all off the court as well. He's a student-athlete at UCCS. He has a job, and he's balancing all of the that with being a new husband. He and his wife Jayden will celebrate their first anniversary in May, "We met in high school at a basketball game. Yeah. Yeah," says Jayden Heukels, the wife of William Becker.

Becker adds, "She tried to say something to me, like it was either halftime or after the game when I was going to the locker room. We kind of started talking. But it's all because of the basketball game and just saying something to catch my attention."

They're fun to be around. Making it work takes work. They're up by 6:30 for work, after work, Will has basketball commitments til 8:30-9 o'clock. In a given day, they only have a few hours together, "It's not a lot. But also when I'm able to come to his games and do things around the team, it's it gives us more time to kind of bond as well," says Becker.

So, they make time. That's the key, between work, life and hoops. It's tough to find time but they've found a way to make the most of it, "It starts with communication and communication. We're talking almost all the time," says Becker.

Heukels adds, "We're always talking face timing all the time. That's what got us through our undergrad years was FaceTiming, I drove to South Dakota for when they made the tournament, Things like that. Just making effort for the small things. We like to get out for hour and do whatever we can with our dog just together."

"We just make make it work. And she's very flexible with me," says Becker.