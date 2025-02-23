SAG Awards 2025: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards have wrapped at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Exposition Hall, making way for the biggest award show of the year, next week’s Oscars.

But let’s back up to Sunday’s event, which was hosted by “Nobody Wants This” star and SAG nominee Kristen Bell, presented by Audi and streamed on Netflix.

In the television categories, “Shōgun,” which entered the evening with five nominations, had a big night. In addition to the individual honors won by Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, the FX series picked up the best performance by an ensemble in a drama series honor. Heavy statues for all! The show’s stunt performers also won in their category.

“Only Murders In The Building” also had a good night, winning the best comedy ensemble award and an individual honor for Martin Short, who was absent from the ceremony, presumable due to his Covid.

Among the film nominees, no one project swept the night, with Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore winning the top lead actor and actress honors, respectively, and “Conclave” winning best film ensemble.

Though, perhaps the moment of the night belonged to lifetime achievement award winner Jane Fonda, who gave a passionate speech in which she called upon her acting community to lead with “empathy.”

The nominees in all categories can be found below, with the winners indicated in bold.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown” – *WINNER

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading Role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance” – *WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain” – *WINNER

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez” – *WINNER

“Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Anora”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave” – *WINNER

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story”

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin” – *WINNER

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Kathy Bates, “The Great Lillian Hall”

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer” – *WINNER

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day Of The Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun” *WINNER

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Nicola Coughlan, “Bridgerton”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun” – *WINNER

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man On The Inside”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders In The Building” – *WINNER

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – *WINNER

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Bridgerton”

“The Day Of The Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Shōgun” – *WINNER

“Slow Horses”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building” – *WINNER

“Shrinking”

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Dune: Part Two”

“The Fall Guy” – *WINNER

“Gladiator II”

“Wicked”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“The Boys”

“Fallout”

“House Of The Dragon”

“The Penguin”

“Shōgun” – *WINNER

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.