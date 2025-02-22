Police officer killed in Pennsylvania hospital shooting, gunman also dead

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — A police officer was killed while responding to a shooting at a York, Pennsylvania, hospital on Saturday morning, his department confirmed on Facebook.

The gunman was also killed, UPMC Memorial said in a statement on Facebook.

“No patients have been injured. The hospital is now secure,” Susan Manko, spokesperson for UPMC Memorial in York, told CNN.

The threat has “been neutralized and an investigation is underway,” Ted Czech, a public information officer at York County’s Office of Emergency Management, told CNN.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene, Manko said, adding families of patients arriving to the hospital are being guided to the parking lot of the building across the street.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has been “briefed on the tragic shooting” and is on his way to the scene, he said in a statement on X.

“The hospital is now secure and members of the (Pennsylvania State Police) and (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) are on the ground responding alongside our local and federal partners,” Shapiro wrote.

“Follow the direction of local authorities and stay clear of the area.”

Pennsylvania state Sen. Dawn Keefer and state Rep. Seth Grove said in a joint statement they are praying for “those who were injured and for the loved ones’ coping with an unthinkable act.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” Keefer and Grove said, thanking first responders “for their swift actions in securing the scene, treating the wounded and ensuring the safety of our community.”

UPMC Memorial, a 104-bed hospital, opened in August 2019 and provides emergency medical care, cardiology and vascular services, chronic disease management, and surgical services. York is located in southern Pennsylvania.

CNN’s Kia Fatahi, Sharif Paget, Taylor Galgano and Natalie Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

