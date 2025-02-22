New ordinance in Pueblo is causing mixed feelings, prohibits sitting/lying in downtown

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)- There's mixed feelings about a new ordinance will be introduced this week at the city council meeting in Pueblo.

This ordinance would prohibit persons from sitting or lying down in public rights-of-way in the downtown business area. A similar ordinance was proposed and defeated in 2022. Council member Joe Latino is the sponsor of the new ordinance.

Latino said the reason why he's bringing this up is due to the vandalism that's happening in the downtown area.

"Because of what's what's happened in terms of vandalism and fires, theft. And, we're cleaning the city up," said Latino.

Latino said this ordinance would prohibit persons from sitting or lying down in public rights-of-way in the downtown business area he also explained that it wouldn't only be during business hours.

"It also means at night to no standing or sitting in the line," said Latino.

Rich Lane, the owner at Seabel's Gourmet Shop & Boutique said Latino has visited his store several times and understands the need for this ordinance. Lane's business has also fallen victim of vandalism, he's also lost thousands of dollars.

"Yes, he has talk to me and I'm in support of the ordinance. I just want to make sure that we're able to enforce it, and that we're at the priority level, that we need to get it enforced," said Lane.

Emily Gradisar is the co-owner at The Ethos, she's also an advocate for the unhoused. She was upset when she heard about this ordinance.

"I'm very much against this ordinance. You cannot, legislate people out of existence. We have a problem with poverty and unhoused folks in this community, it's a systemic issue," said Gradisar.

Although Lane and Gradisar have different opinions on this ordinance, they do agree on one thing.

"How do you enforce it? You know, are we going to move them out? Are they're going to go somewhere else or are they going to get a fine," said Lane.

"I'm just really curious as to how they're going to enforce this in a legal and fair way, because laws have to be applied equally. That's how laws work," said Gradisar.

The first reading will happen next week and then council members will vote on it in March.