Snowboarder killed by avalanche in southwest Colorado

SILVERTON, Colo. (KRDO) – A snowboarder was killed after being buried by an avalanche in southwest Colorado Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said.

According to the CAIC, a skier and a snowboarder were traveling in the Middle Fork of Mineral Creek drainage, just west of Silverton, when they were caught in an avalanche on terrain known locally as "The Nose."

While the skier escaped the avalanche, the snowboarder was caught in the debris, the CAIC said.

Staff from a nearby backcountry hut saw the avalanche and alerted search and rescue before traveling to the site to check if anyone was in need of help.

They found the backcountry skier who had escaped the avalanche, and the group worked to locate the buried snowboarder and dig her out of the debris.

Members of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, Silverton Medical Rescue, San Juan County Search and Rescue, La Plata Search and Rescue, Silverton Avalanche School and the CAIC, along with personnel and a helicopter from Silverton Mountain joined the rescue effort.

The backcountry rider, who Silverton Medical Rescue identified as a 41-year-old woman from Crested Butte, did not survive.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and community of the people involved in this tragic accident," CAIC said in a release.

CAIC staff are expected to visit the site on Friday.

